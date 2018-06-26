New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Reveals A Major Crossover

Dragon Ball is a franchise full of all sorts of wacky elements like multiple timelines, multiple universes, spirit worlds, talking animals, and everything you can think of. But the next episode of the series is going to introduce one of the strangest new elements yet.

Before Akira Toriyama created Dragon Ball, he wrote a gag manga titled Dr. Slump, which will have its characters inject their own special brand of chaos into the series in the next episode of the English dub.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created in 1980, Toriyama’s Dr. Slump centered on a little robot girl named Arale Norimaki, who’s created by a man named Senbei in the hopes of creating the perfect little girl robot. But he soon realizes she’s a bit naive and infused with super strength, as her misunderstanding of human society leads to all sorts of shenanigans in their Penguin Village home.

It seems the next episode will take on the crazy nature of Dr. Slump as Vegeta references the fact that they’re fighting a character from an “80s gag manga” in Arale, who’s super strength gets the best of Vegeta multiple times. It’s going to be a wacky time for sure.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.