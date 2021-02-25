Akira Toriyama's Dr. Slump Is Finally Streaming Stateside

✖

Akira Toriyama is easily most well known for the creation of Dragon Ball and its sequel series, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, but one of the earliest creations of the mangaka has arrived on Tubi TV in Dr. Slump, the property that came before the arrival of the Saiyans. The last time that Dr. Slump arrived in North America, it was via a DVD collection that captured the entirety of the series which had a staggering 243 episodes to its name, not even taking into consideration the handful of movies that expanded on this unique world.

Though Dr. Slump hasn't come close to hitting the heights of popularity that its "cousin" Dragon Ball has since making the transition from a Weekly Shonen Jump manga into an anime series produced by Toei Animation, it recently had the opportunity to make a comeback thanks in part to the adventures of the Z Fighters. In the 69th episode of Dragon Ball Super, the characters of Akira Toriyama's precursor to the Saiyans crossed over with Goku, Vegeta, and the rest. Presented as a "filler episode", the crossover saw Arale prove herself to be one of the strongest beings in the galaxy, even leaving Goku wondering how he would be able to win in a one-on-one fight with this strange creation.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dr. Slump can now be found streaming on Tubi TV, which struck a deal with Toei Animation to not only bring this Akira Toriyama anime to North America, but also the likes of One Piece, Saint Seiya, Slam Dunk, and Toriko to name a few. Though Tubi might not be on the same level as the likes of Crunchyroll, HBO Max, and Hulu when it comes to streaming anime, this recent deal certainly brings them one big step closer to running with the big dogs.

Though there have been no rumors about Dr. Slump returning with a new anime series, or making another appearance in the future of the Dragon Ball franchise, fans can take a walk down memory lane, or experience the adventures of Arale for the first time.

Will you be binging Dr. Slump to experience the earlier days of Akira Toriyama? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of Akira Toriyama.