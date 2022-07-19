Dragon Ball Fan-Anime Takes Krillin and Android 18 on an Epic Date

Dragon Ball as a Shonen franchise is well-known for its universe-shattering battles, with the next movie in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, giving anime fans one of the biggest fights of the series to date when it arrives in North America later this year. Throughout the series, however, creator Akira Toriyama has found ways to slip in some romance here and there, with one of the fan-favorite relationships being Krillin and former villain Android 18. Now, one fan animator has given the two an epic date that is totally in the style of the Z-Fighters.

Android 18 originally debuted as a part of the Android Saga in Dragon Ball Z, seeking to kill Son Goku and having no qualms about laying waste to anyone that impeded her mission. When Krillin decided to destroy the "self-destruct button" that would put an end to 18 before she could be absorbed by Cell, the flame of their relationship was kindled and they would eventually start an official relationship, eventually having a daughter of their own in Marin. While Krillin and 18's daughter hasn't joined as a fighter within the Z-Fighter roster, both Marin's parents still will take the time to fight evil when necessary.

Twitter Artist Sarul Art shared this training session/date for both Krillin and Android 18, in which the two Z-Fighters are able to prove that despite the fact that they aren't training as much as the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Piccolo, they certainly still have some wild strength at their disposal:

Krillin and 18 are set to play a small role in the upcoming Super Hero and while they are nowhere to be found in the latest storyline of the manga, Granolah The Survivor Arc, they did have fights on their hands when it came to the arc that has yet to be adapted to the anime in the Moro Arc. Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal when, or if, the television series will return though there are plenty of Shonen fans waiting for the Z-Fighters' return to the small screen.

