Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Open the Spoiler Floodgates in New Interview

Since Dragon Ball's animated adventures began with the regular series, voice actors Masako Nozawa and Toshio Furukawa have been playing the roles of Goku, Gohan, and Piccolo, with two of these Z-Fighters starting out as bitter enemies but eventually becoming allies in protecting the world from various threats. While Goku is taking a backseat in the next movie of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Piccolo and Gohan will be front and center, with both of the voice actors taking the opportunity be a part of an interview that was chock full of some big spoilers for the next animated adventure of Dragon Ball.

Warning. These interviews have some big spoilers for the next Dragon Ball Super movie, so if you don't want spoilers for Super Hero, steer clear.

Makoto Nozawa might currently be in her 80s, but that isn't stopping the voice actor from giving life to the Son family and had this to say when it came to Gohan's newest form that he receives in the film dubbed "Gohan Beast":

"He looks so cool! He usually studies and doesn't fight much, but he's still very strong. He is Goku's son after all."

On the flip side, Toshio Furukawa dove into Piccolo's new transformation, Orange Piccolo, which the Namekian receives via the Eternal Dragon of Earth, wishing upon the Dragon Balls to give himself a serious boost in fighting against the Red Ribbon Army and the organization's newest androids:

"Orange Piccolo isn't a good name right? I've worn an orange shirt today. You see other characters evolving more and more don't you? Well Piccolo doesn't have hair. I always though, 'Maybe someday'. I'm so happy right now."

As it stands, we aren't sure when or if Gohan and Piccolo's new transformations will arrive in the manga, as the two Z-Fighters haven't been present during the Granolah The Survivor Arc. However, with the recent battle seemingly nearing its end, the return of the Super Hero stars might be right around the corner.

What do you think of Nozawa and Furukawa's thoughts on their characters' new transformations?