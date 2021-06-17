Dragon Ball Fandom Goes to Bat Over Its Most Controversial Beliefs
Dragon Ball has continued to tell the universe of the Z Fighters via its latest chapter in Dragon Ball Super, with Goku and Vegeta finding themselves battling within the world of the gods and gaining new transformations and powers as a result. Now, fans are taking to social media to share their "controversial opinions," about the Shonen universe that was created by Akira Toriyama. As the Granolah The Survivor Arc currently ramps up in the pages of its manga, and the anime has announced that a new movie is on the way, the series definitely has remained a big part of the anime community.
What dragon ball opinions will get you like this pic.twitter.com/RONeV4Wfuw— Liutauras (@IamAlucardd) June 16, 2021
What is your controversial Dragon Ball opinion? What changes do you want to see made to the world of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.
Ouch
prevnext
Dbz is for children, one of the most predictable anime out there. pic.twitter.com/18uBJEfi1P— Alexander (@Nonstop_XP) June 16, 2021
Is Super Letting Vegeta Down?
prevnext
Super bringing back Vegetas hate boner for goku digressed his character and ruined his progression in buu saga— Tyler (@ToastBurntDarkk) June 16, 2021
The Most Overrated?
prevnext
Dragon Ball is the single most overrated thing to never exist. I will never for the life of me understand how anyone can like this, let alone regard it as the best anime ever.— Tonto Art Tonto ☽☾ (@BunnNia) June 16, 2021
Not Gogeta!
prevnext
SSJ4 Gogeta is the most overrated fusion and one of the most overrated characters in the entire franchise.— Kalu 🐝 (@NegroSaiyan) June 16, 2021
Gohan Took The Wrong Road
prevnext
Gohan becoming a family man 100% was a mistake— MadeinHeaven (@ImaNeedHalf) June 16, 2021
It's Cell's Time
prevnext
Cell should have been in the tournament of power instead of frieza— Shafer Hilke (@ShaferHilke1) June 16, 2021
The Most Controversial Take
prevnext
DragonBall Z Goku isn't a bad father.— Holdtic NSFW (@PAlicabbage) June 16, 2021
Broly Was Ugly??
prevnext
I genuinely hate how dbs broly was drawn because most of the movie was ugly as hell— commissioneruwu🐝 (@morningstar476) June 16, 2021
Goku Black For The Win
prev
Goku Black/Zamasu is the best written character of all Dragon Ball with the best concept of a villain of all the Dragon Ball franchise. pic.twitter.com/8vj0SDmT6H— VeinSlay1 (@Slay1Vein) June 16, 2021