Dragon Ball Fans Share Their Most Unpopular Opinions
The Dragon Ball series is easily one of the most popular Shonen series in the world today, but when it comes to popular franchises, there are plenty of unpopular opinions and fans of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters have shared their most unpopular thoughts when it comes to the Saiyan infused series! You'll always find fans that feel completely different about different story lines and characters not simply in Dragon Ball Z, but in anime as a whole and a recent trend has had fans expressing just which opinions they have of various tv shows on social media!
What is your unpopular opinon for Dragon Ball? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Saiyans!
GT Was Superior To Super
Dragon ball GT is a lot better than super and the BEST ending to the series— MKassem360 (@kassem360) June 23, 2020
Tree Of Might Is Top Tier
Super Saiyan Boooo
SSB is a waste of a transformation that has no creativity and Vegeta would never be able to get SSG by himself— KrypticX (@KrypticBlack) June 23, 2020
Blasphemy!
Piccolo is a bad father— TheUchihaShogun⛩ (@TUShogun) June 23, 2020
Goku Black And Broly Are The GOAT
Goku Black and Broly are hands down the best villains in dragon ball pic.twitter.com/hqhkGXtgWV— ❖Ｖｅｇｉｔｏ－Ｓａｎ❖ (@PotaraMight) June 23, 2020
Goku Is A...Good Father?
Personally, I believe that Goku is actually a good father and I have evidence as to why. He held back his training I'm the cell saga to focus on Gohans training, and when Gohan passed out, Goku did the nice thing of putting him in bed not long after.— Unlisted_Legends (@UnlistedLegends) June 23, 2020
Cooler's Revenge For The Win
Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge is the BEST Dragon Ball film.— Glitchan Black (@GlitchanB) June 23, 2020
A Ton Of Super Opinons
Moro looks better now than when he was an old goat. The Tournament of power should never of happened. Zeno is the worst character in Dragon Ball. Goku Black was better off unfused. Even after DBS Broly, Vegito’s better than Gogeta (Though enjoy both). Beat from SDBH was a mistake— 「Crimson Heart」 (@Xeno_CHeart) June 23, 2020
