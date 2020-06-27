Dragon Ball Fans Share Their Most Unpopular Opinions

The Dragon Ball series is easily one of the most popular Shonen series in the world today, but when it comes to popular franchises, there are plenty of unpopular opinions and fans of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters have shared their most unpopular thoughts when it comes to the Saiyan infused series! You'll always find fans that feel completely different about different story lines and characters not simply in Dragon Ball Z, but in anime as a whole and a recent trend has had fans expressing just which opinions they have of various tv shows on social media!

What is your unpopular opinon for Dragon Ball? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Saiyans!