FunimationCon 2020 Adds Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia Events

This year is one of the first on record to forego so many conventions, but the anime fandom is finding ways around the issue. A ton of events like Anime Expo have found ways to hold their conventions virtually, but some new events are just getting started. Funimation is backing one such con as the anime licensor is hosting FunimationCon next month with some massive panels.

To start, FunimationCon is moving forward with two new panels that were announced today. My Hero Academia and Human Lost will be featured at their own panels this year. This already joins other scheduled panels for Fire Force, Attack on Titan, Fruits Basket, and more.

What's more, Toei Animation will be joining in on the festivities with a special panel. The company has teamed with Funimation to do a special interview with Masako Nozawa, the beloved voice of Goku in Japan. The actress has voiced the Sayan for decades now, and she plans to talk about his iconic career in this Toei-backed interview.

If you want to read more about these new events, you can check them out below. FunimationCon has put out a description of the events:

My Hero Academia Voice Actor Q&A Panel

Join Funimation and the cast of My Hero Academia for an exciting Q&A panel! Hosted by Jacki Jing, hear from your favorites including David Matranga (Todoroki), Luci Christian (Ochaco), Justin Cook (Kirishima), Josh Grelle (Tokoyami), Patrick Seitz (Endeavor), Zeno Robinson (Hawks), Anairis Quinones (Mirko), Christopher Wehkamp (Aizawa), and Emily Neves (Eri).



Human Lost: Revisit Film with the Japanese Voices and Producers

Have you ever wanted to provide feedback to Japanese creators? This is your chance! The producers of Human Lost want your opinions while the Japanese voice actors talk about their experiences from Human Lost. You will have the chance to see Mamoru Miyano and Kana Hanazawa, only at this event!



Toei Animation Presents Dragon Ball Super Interview Featuring Voice Actress Masako Nozawa

Toei Animation presents an exclusive English-language interview with Nozawa-san, the Japanese voice actress for Dragon Ball’s protagonist Goku. Don’t miss this special opportunity to hear from her as she answers questions about her career and what it’s like to voice many of the most iconic roles in the world. The discussion is recorded from Japan with English subtitles.



So You Want To Be a Voice Actor? With Charles Solomon

Journalist and anime lover Charles Solomon hosts a lively discussion with distinguished voice actors, exploring their career journeys—with no shortage of surprises. Panelists include Kara Edwards, Monica Rial, Chris Wehkamp, and Sonny Strait

