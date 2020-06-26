Toonami Announces Dragon Ball Super July 4th Marathon

Toonami is getting ready to bring in the July 4th holiday weekend with a super dose of Dragon Ball Super! Adult Swim's anime programming block usually has a special marathon slated for many of its major holiday weekends, and this Summer is no different with a full slate of Dragon Ball Super episodes coming to the block on July 4th. Announced on their official Facebook page, Toonami has confirmed that they will be airing Episodes 60-67 of Dragon Ball Super on Saturday, July 4th from 12:00AM to 4:00AM EST.

Not only will this marathon extend the block an extra hour further than its usual schedule, Dragon Ball Super will officially be returning to the programming block from there on out. As My Hero Academia's fourth season comes to a close this coming weekend, June 27th, there is going to be a leading spot open for the taking!

The final episode of My Hero Academia's fourth season was previously confirmed to debut with the June 27th airing of Toonami, and fans were wondering what new series was going to take its prominent spot at the start of the line up. Complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic probably made this choice tougher behind the scenes, but Dragon Ball Super will definitely be a great way to hold it down until the schedule can resume its full production.

Rather than begin with the very first episode of the series either, Dragon Ball Super's return to the Toonami block will kick off with the Universe Survival arc of the series starting on July 11th. This marathon on the other hand, however, will take fans through the climactic final moments of the Future Trunks arc -- one of the fan favorite arcs in the series. Although it was eventually topped by the Universe Survival arc coming later, there is a reason Toonami chose this string of episodes in particular to celebrate with the premiere Summer holiday.

