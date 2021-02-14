Dragon Ball Cosplay Goes Beyond with Fem Super Saiyan Goku

✖

One Dragon Ball cosplay has truly gone beyond with a fem take on Super Saiyan Goku! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise is one of the most popular today despite not having a currently running anime series, and it's because fans look back on some of its moments as the best of all time in manga and anime. One that often ranks high on the list of moments in action series in general is the birth of Super Saiyan in the franchise. Not only did it shake the entire series as a whole moving forward, but changed Goku forever.

In the climax of the fight against Freeza in Planet Namek's final moments Goku achieved the Super Saiyan form for the first time. It's one of the biggest moments in the manga and anime, and continues to have an impact on the greater pop culture world as well. Much of its due to the iconic spiky haired blond makeover for Goku, and now artist @jannetincosplay has given this look a new fem makeover with some splendid cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

The Super Saiyan transformation has been monumental for the franchise as it changed the scope of the fights moving forward. Just as with each major advancement such as the introduction of the afterlife, worlds of gods and more to the franchise, Super Saiyan changed how the series progressed from then on out. The fights became far more otherworldly, and Super Saiyan was really only the beginning of a string of transformations that continue to this day.

In fact with the newest arc of the series currently unfolding in the pages of Dragon Ball Super, it's implied that there will be far more transformations coming Goku and Vegeta's way for years to come. Although later transformations never quite made as much of an impact as Goku's initial Super Saiyan explosion once did, seeing new forms progress and evolve to unforeseen new levels of power continues being one of the major reasons to fans want to see how each fight plays out.

But what do you think? Do you remember seeing Goku's Super Saiyan form for the first time? Where does that transformation rank among all of the others over the years? What's your favorite Goku form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!