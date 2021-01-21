Dragon Ball Super Confirms There Are More Ultra Instinct Forms

✖

Dragon Ball has never had a problem coming up with power-ups for its heroes, and that is still the case. You may have wondered if the series was done with the Super Saiyan schtick when Ultra Instinct was introduced, but that is not the case. It seems Super Saiyan is still a favorite form in Goku's arsenal, and he is working on adding more kinds of Ultra Instinct in an all-new manga arc.

After all, Ultra Instinct isn't as static as we were led to believe. Whis made sure to correct fans on the assumption in the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super. The release of chapter 68 confirmed a few things about Ultra Instinct, and it turns out Whis has a different form of the technique than Goku.

The revelation came when Whis challenged Goku to a spar while training. It was there fans saw how different the two are in terms of power. Despite Goku having unlocked Ultra Instinct, he is not on Whis' level by far, and that is when fans were told about the varying forms.

"The ability to wield Ultra Instinct is not, in and of itself, your ultimate goal," Whis reminds Goku. "In fact, it's only the starting point."

The angel goes on to say that Goku's use of Ultra Instinct is the most nascent out there in Dragon Ball Super. Whis is a major step up given his mastery of Ultra Instinct, and the Grand Priest is higher from there. As Whis puts it, Goku can spend ages trying to master Ultra Instinct, and he has a ways to go before he can even hold a candle to the angels. So if you thought Ultra Instinct was tapped out, well - think again!

