‘Dragon Ball’ To Make Big Licensing Push In 2018

Dragon Ball fans have taken quite a hit this year as Dragon Ball Super ended its run after a strong few years on television, but while fans were worried that they wouldn’t see new things from the series for a while Toei Animation and Funimation have confirmed that this would not be the case.

Funimation has announced (as reported by Action Figure Insider) that they are preparing for a major licensing push for Dragon Ball, as well as many other of their major series.

According to Action Figure Insider, Funimation had executed 55 different agreements for products “including collectibles, apparel, toys, games, drinkware, costumes and accessories…specifically, bath & beauty, collectibles of all types, toys, mobile and video games, tabletop games, consumables and costumes.”

This should be great news for fans who had been missing new content from the Dragon Ball franchise. While Super has ended its run, the series is already continuing in many ways with new video games, new characters being added to cede games, the English dub of the series is running on Toonami, a currently running manga with new story material, and even a movie coming out toward the end of the year.

While products based on Dragon Ball Z have always been available in some capacity since the series first began its run, fans have been loving the fact that there are brand new items based on characters from brand new stories. Even though the latest series is done, it’s a good time to be a Dragon Ball fan.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

