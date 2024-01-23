Dragon Ball Super Has Opened the Door for God of Destruction Gohan

Dragon Ball has taken its fighters to new heights time and again. Since the day we met Son Goku, the Saiyan has pushed his limits more times than we can count. From Vegeta to Piccolo, all our favorite heroes have done the same. Gohan most recently pushed himself to a new high with the debut of his beast form. And now, Dragon Ball fans are starting to wonder if the series is eager to turn Gohan into a God of Destruction.

Now let's break down what we know about Gohan and his new power. The hero learned how to use his Beast form in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero while fighting Cell Max. During the battle, Gohan Beast showed his incredible strength to the world, and the Dragon Ball manga made it clear just how impressive Gohan's form is. Goku and Beerus were able to detect Gohan Beast's powers from across the universe when it went live. According to Vegeta, Bulma believes Gohan Beast surpasses the power of Goku and Vegeta. So clearly, the form is pretty insane.

As for why Dragon Ball fans are eyeing Gohan's future, well – it is a natural progression. The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super offers a future God of Destruction gig to Goku, but he declines. The hero is not focused on good and bad so much as he is pure strength. However, the same cannot be said for Gohan.

For years now, Gohan has been the best of both worlds; His half-Saiyan heritage makes Gohan seriously strong, and he has the ideals to match. From his interest in law to his work as Saiyaman, Goku's oldest son fights to protect others. While the title God of Destruction sounds scary, the role is meant to enforce order in the universe. Beerus may revel in the gig, but other Gods of Destruction like Sidra and Belmont are pretty levelheaded. Their work as Gods of Destruction are done out of a sense of justice, and Gohan has that spirit in spades.

Of course, there is one thing holding Gohan back from the gig, and that his his family. Pan and Videl are Gohan's world, so any God of Destruction gig would have to make room for the pair. Still, Gohan's Beast form most definitely makes the hero suited for the gig. We know Beerus is interested in finding a successor, so who knows? Maybe Goku's oldest son is the perfect person for the job!

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball theory? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!