Dragon Ball Super Proves Gohan Beast's Power With New Update

Dragon Ball Super has brought Gohan Beast back to the series with the newest chapter of the manga, and with it proved just how much power Gohan has unleashed with this new form! Dragon Ball Super's manga has been working through an adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and the newest chapter of the series has picked up the story after the events of the movie. With this clear runway for the future of the series, it seems one of the first tasks of this next major arc is to figure out how strong Gohan's brand new form really is.

Dragon Ball Super saw Gohan unlocking his new Gohan Beast form to help take down Cell Max with Piccolo's help (who had also unlocked a new form during the fight), and the newest chapter of the series reveals how Goku and Vegeta reacted to the news that Gohan was able to defeat the new Cell. After sensing his power in the latest chapter of the series, Gohan Beast's power level just might be more impressive than initially expected if his ki reached all the way to Beerus' planet.

Dragon Ball Super: What Is Gohan Beast's Power Level?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101 picks up after Gohan and Piccolo had defeated Cell Max, and Goku and Vegeta are on Beerus' planet figuring out that the Earth just went through a massive fight. It's here that Whis tells the two that Gohan was able to step up and clinch the win, and Vegeta relays to Goku that Bulma believes that Gohan's now stronger than the two of them with the unlocking of his newest form. When Gohan transforms into the form again, Goku and Vegeta feel that ki all the way on Beerus' planet.

It's not only a demonstration of this form's power, but at the same time Gohan notably transforms into Gohan Beast with ease. It seems to now be his base form, much like Goku and Vegeta's Super Saiyan God forms are their current base forms when transforming. It took hitting a new tier of anger to reach this new transformation, and if Gohan can use this form with ease, then now it's just a matter of really putting it to the test.

How strong do you think Gohan Beast is compared to the Super Saiyan God forms? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!