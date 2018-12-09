Jaden Smith Goes Super Saiyan in New ‘Goku’ Music Video

Jaden Smith’s latest music video for his song “Goku” sees the artist dance around a corner of what appears to be Akihabara in Japan. As the title of the song might imply, Smith repeatedly says “Goku” throughout and seemingly references the Dragon Ball franchise with visuals as well as he appears to go Super Saiyan multiple times.

You can watch the full music video above, which clocks in at 3 minutes and 25 seconds. If you skip forward to 52 seconds in, however, you can watch as Smith begins glowing yellow, then his eyes turn blue, and finally he begins crackling with energy before he begins shooting what appears to be a Kamehameha attack — which is basically just a beam of energy.

It’s pretty clear the references are intentional. It’s not like you travel to Japan, have those visuals in a music video for a “Goku” song, and deny making an homage to Dragon Ball and its protagonist, Goku. Smith even already has yellow hair, which is a signature of characters in the franchise going Super Saiyan.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the next installment in the Dragon Ball franchise, officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

What do you think of “Goku” by Jaden Smith? Did you spot any other direct Dragon Ball references? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T Sankaku Complex]