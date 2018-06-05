New ‘Dragon Ball’ Series Confirms Cooler’s Comeback

Dragon Ball never has to worry about running out of villains. Since the franchise got underway, Son Goku has met a fair share of baddies, and it seems one Dragon Ball Z villain is about to make a big comeback thanks to Dragon Ball Heroes.

Recently, fans learned a brand-new anime project is headed for the Dragon Ball franchise. A short promotional anime for Dragon Ball Heroes is set to debut in July, and its first synopsis went live a little while ago. And when fans got a look at its character bios, they were informed of Cooler’s return.

According to the website for Dragon Ball Heroes, Cooler will be featured and act as a surprising ally. The baddie’s bio explains that Cooler will team up with Future Trunks to escape from the Prison Planet they are mysterious locked in. However, fans are sure that alliance will end just as soon as it can.

For fans familiar with the actual Dragon Ball Heroes game, Cooler is a part of the franchise’s “Prison Planet” saga. Cooler finds himself imprisoned in his final form, and he manages to break out of his cell at some point. Cooler lets Future Trunks tag along, and the villain even aids the half-Saiyan when Fu attacks Future Trunks following his escape.

So far, there is no telling how Cooler will spend his time in this promo anime. The baddie may still help Future Trunks, but the guy’s on-screen history proves he is a villain to the core. As Freeza’s older brother, being bad is in Cooler’s blood, so it would be hard for Dragon Ball Heroes to turn his reputation around.

Need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the show’s translated synopsis below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

What do you make of this villain's return? Will he really work together with Future Trunks?