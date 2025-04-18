Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Premiere Announced (but Not on Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New World is getting the red carpet treatment with its Season 3 premiere. Paramount announced the news, but fans might be surprised that the premiere isn’t set to be on Paramount+. Despite being home to the company’s most recent franchise entries, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will premiere on the big screen at the Tribeca Film Festival, which announced its lineup of television and “original independent episodic series,” including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The festival occurs from June 4th through June 15th in New York City. Other series include the fourth season of Godfather of Harlem and The Gilded Age from Max.

The announcement comes just weeks after the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 trailer landed online. The Star Trek prequel series has been a breath of fresh air for many fans, delivering adventures set before the original series but with modern production values. Starring Anson Mount as Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as second-in-command Number One, and a slew of young faces taking on fresh versions of classic characters, including Spock and Uhura, played by Ethan Peck and Celia Rose Gooding, respectively, as well as future Enterprise captain James Kirk, played by The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

Not much is known about the third season, but it does seem to be more of the winning formula seen in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds up to this point. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, so the lack of that pressure may allow some creative risks for the minds behind the streaming series. The teaser trailer shows a few interesting twists the show will take this season, though no major concept teases like the second season’s crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks and its musical episode.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the Star Trek universe, and we’re so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers,” Paramount+ EVP for Programming Jeff Grossman said when announcing the season four renewal. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has found the perfect blend of action, adventure, and humor, and we’re elated to announce another season ahead of our season three premiere.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will still see the Enterprise under the command of Pike and open up amid the face-off with the Gorn that closed out the second season. But that doesn’t mean you can’t pick up the series at any point and still enjoy it. Strange New Worlds’ episodic nature is something other recent live-action Star Trek productions have been missing. Some of the best Star Trek episodes from throughout the series’ history are one-off looks at isolated phenomena a crew has discovered for the first time. It can get wild and crazy, but that’s part of the draw.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds still doesn’t have a Paramount+ release date, but fans can assume the new season will drop shortly after its Tribeca Film Festival showing. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams on Paramount+, where the first two seasons are available to stream now.

