Demon Slayer Shares New Look at Inosuke for Infinity Castle Movie Promo

The countdown to Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle movie continues, and Inosuke has stolen the spotlight in today’s daily promo. The Infinity Castle film opens in Japanese theaters on July 18th, and Ufotable have been counting down 100 days until the film’s release. We’re now 10% of the way there, with the past week and half seeing Tanjiro and Zenitsu receiving new posters. Today, it’s time for Inosuke, everyone’s favorite mad swordsman, to get the same treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle opens a few months later in the US. Fans will have to dodge spoilers for a few months, until September 12th, to experience the next chapter in the Demon Slayer story on the big screen. At least we all get to enjoy the daily promos together.

Ufotable

Demon Slayer Unveils a New Look at Inosuke

Rounding out Demon Slayer‘s dynamic trio (along with the optimistic Tanjiro and the terrified Zenitsu) is the maniacal Inosuke. The battle hungry dual-wielding swordsman has become a fan favorite thanks to his crazy antics and iconic boar-head mask which hides a hilariously effeminate face underneath.

The new character poster for Inosuke shows off his beloved boar mask, along with his serrated dual wield katanas. Inosuke is shown charging forward with his arms crossed, swords in hand, ready to deliver two devastating blows, all while the off-kilter blue eyes of his boar mask are missaligned.

The new character poster celebrated 90 days until the Infinity Castle arc movie releases in Japanese theaters. The day before fans were treated to a photo of Inosuke’s Japanese voice actor, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, promoting the movie. On day 91 of the 100 day countdown, Matsuoka held up a board showing off the beautifully designed tickets for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle.

Ufotable

Will Infinity Castle Be Another Big Screen Success for Demon Slayer?

There’s a lot riding on Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle movie. After two turbulant seasons (The “Swordsmith Village Arc” and the “Hashira Training Arc”), fans are hoping that the Infinity Castle movie can put the franchise back on top form.

The Infinity Castle movie also has a high bar for success after Demon Slayer‘s first theatrical outing. 2022’s Mugen Train Arc movie was a resounding theatrical success, grossing $507 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing anime movie of all time. The Infinity Castle movie living up to the same success will be a hard fought battle, but the film is expected to come somewhere close considering the immense popularity of the franchise.

The Infinity Castle movie will pick up right after the season finale of the Hashira Training Arc. After Muzan visited the Demon Slayer Corps and was held off by the Hashira, who detonated Ubuyashiki Mansion in a desperate attempt to hold him at bay, the original demon retreated to the Infinity Castle. But, he took a handful of the Demon Slayer Corps with him. This year’s Infinity Castle movie is the first entry in a new trilogy which will bring the Demon Slayer franchise to a close.

H/T: Demon Slayer Official X