One Piece Leaves a Fan Favorite on Fatal Cliffhanger

One Piece’s Stussy is in serious trouble after Episode 1125 as she takes a fatal attack meant for Dr. Vegapunk. She already betrayed CP0 in the first part of the Egghead Incident Arc and has now officially joined the side of Vegapunk and the Straw Hat Pirates. Everything was going well with CP0’s defeat, York’s capture, and the crew’s plan to escape to Elbaf. However, Admiral Kizaru’s arrival on Egghead, along with nine Vice Admirals and 100 Marine Ships. After getting defeated, Rob Lucci proposed a temporary truce with the Straw Hats, but that was only a tactic for him to buy some time.

He shows his true colors when backup arrives and goes straight to kill Vegapunk, not realizing Stussy will stand in his way. She takes a direct hit meant for Vegapunk and gets fatally wounded. Vegapunk is shocked to see her in that state since he didn’t even see Lucci coming. Sanji quickly captures Kaku while Zoro directly confronts Lucci. Her status is currently unknown, but things aren’t looking good for her. Knowing Lucci, he must’ve wanted to end Vegapunk in a single strike, so Stussy taking on that hit isn’t a good sign. However, we might find out what happened to her in the upcoming episodes.

One Piece’s Stussy Has Been an Important Ally to the Straw Hats in This Arc

Stussy is the first-ever successful clone created by Vegapunk and modeled after Buckingham Stussy, a former member of the Rocks Pirates and a self-proclaimed lover of Edward Newgate. Her loyalty towards Vegapunk stems from the latter’s kindness and the fact that he treated her like a human during her cloning experiments. This prompts her to offer to be a mole by joining the ranks of CP0 in hopes of protecting him one day. In order to do that, she doesn’t even hesitate to betray her colleagues despite working with them for at least 20 years.

Stussy finally gets to repay her debt of gratitude by helping the crew capture the members of CP0 on Egghead. She also doesn’t hesitate to put her life on the line for Vegapunk. Stussy was first introduced in the Whole Cake Island Arc, but she didn’t have a major role to play until now. Stussy’s actions have also helped the Straw Hat Pirates during the chaos. Although she’s now suffering from serious injuries, she allowed enough time for Zoro to confront Rob Lucci and stop him from approaching Vegapunk again. Stussy’s goal aligns with the crew’s objective to ensure Vegapunk’s safety.

With the arrival of the Marines, the Straw Hats are busier than ever, keeping the enemies from approaching the scientist. Not only that, but the Satellite’s lives are also in danger, except York’s, since the traitor is still useful to the Five Elders. As long as the Five Elders have York on their side, they will be able to have Mother Flame at their disposal, which will grant them enough power to cause the same destruction as they did with the Lulusia Kingdom.