Dragon Ball Revisits the Dark Dragon Balls in New Anime Arc

Dragon Ball is moving along with its current stories at its own pace, and that goes for its anime as well. As you might know, Dragon Ball Heroes entered a new arc not too long ago, and it signaled a big change for Goku. And now, it seems like the PR anime decided it was time to bring out Dark Dragon Balls for a spin.

The update came this month in the most recent episode of Dragon Ball Heroes. The anime kicked off the Space-and-Time arc at last, and it is already shaping up to be something wild. After all, Goku is in a brand-new universe that is somehow tied to his homeworld, and the Dark Dragon Balls are being used by a mysterious foe.

(Photo: Bandai)

The arrival came at the hand of a Masked Saiyan who fans have not been formally introduced to yet. The baddie sent the One-Star and Two-Star Dark Dragon Balls to Freeza and Cooler for a boost. The fusion gave each brother some major power which forced Goku to go Ultra Instinct.

The arrival of the Dark Dragon Balls is a fun one for fans to juggle, so interest is high in their role with this arc. After all, Dragon Ball began using these relics outside of the canon, so their power is a wild card when it comes to limits. And with a Masked Saiyan having taken control of the Dark Dragon Balls, there is no telling what they might want with the relics. After all, Dark Shenron is a powerful entity to wish upon, but things could be different for these relics in this hellish new universe.

