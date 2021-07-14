Dragon Ball Heroes Announces Episode Six's Title and Release Window

The Space-Time War Arc is one of the best storylines that the spin-off series of Dragon Ball Heroes has presented to fans so far, introducing insane concepts such as Super Saiyan 3 Rose and the return of Cell, and the episode title and release window for the next installment has been released. With the previous installment setting up an insane fight between Goku, Vegeta, the mysterious robed Saiyan, and the all-powerful Goku Black, it seems as though the spin-off anime series is looking to take things up a notch as the alternate universe of Fu is further explored.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes hasn't just worked in giving Shonen fans new stories for the Z Fighters, but it has also brought back characters that many believed would never return to Akira Toriyama's franchise. In the latest episode, for example, fans were stunned when it was revealed that Dr. W was in fact Dr. Wheelo, the antagonist of the second Dragon Ball Z movie, The World's Strongest. In bringing back Goku Black, the spin-off has had the opportunity to add new layers to their existing villains, with the new transformation of Super Saiyan 3 Rose turning quite a few heads within the fan community, which will most likely never appear in the main series.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The title for the next installment of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is "The Ultimate Showdown in Fake Universe! Clash of Blue and Scarlet!", which will reportedly be arriving this August, continuing the clash between Goku Black and the Z Fighters in his attempt to enact that insane new "Goku Elimination Plan,"

Though Heroes will continue to tell the tale of Fu's alternate universe, fans have been left wondering when Dragon Ball Super's anime series will return to televisions. With the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con set to have a Dragon Ball panel which is touting new details regarding next year's new movie within the Shonen universe, we would imagine that there will be plenty of Z Fighter fans that are hoping to see when the series on the small screen will make its grand return.

