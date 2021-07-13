Dragon Ball Heroes Drops Special 'Super' Reference

✖

Dragon Ball Heroes' latest episode was not only action-packed, but it also contained some pretty cool references to Dragon Ball Super in its animated sequences. Dragon Ball fans have quickly taken notice of the scenes in Dragon Ball Heroes episode 16 and compared them to what are seemingly the exact same scenes from Dragon Ball Super's epic Tournament of Power arc. These aren't just random visual odes, either: they seem to be references to key moments where Goku and/or Vegeta had to make substantial stands and push their limits to new power boosts. That's an experience that Dragon Ball Heroes is now delivering in its new story arc!

As you can see above, Dragon Ball Heroes' latest episode ended with Dragon Ball Super's Goku and Vegeta arriving in time to intervene in the fight against the Masked Saiyan, aka Goku Black. Goku and Vegeta arrive fully powered up and ready for a serious fight - which is appropriate because they certainly are in for one. Goku Black's Super Saiyan 3 power is formidable enough to take down the Robed Saiyan version of Goku - whose own allegiances are still unknown. The final scenes of Goku in his Ultra Instinct form, and him and Vegeta standing side-by-side with auras blazing, are direct odes to moments that are now some of Dragon Ball Super's most iconic visuals.

What seems to be really cool is that the makers of Dragon Ball Heroes don't seem to have traced over the original Dragon Ball Super animation - it looks like they actually animated a new sequence in mimicry of that original Dragon Ball Super footage. That's some nice dedication from a series that is constantly criticized for not living up to the visual standards of the Dragon Ball franchise.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Right now, Dragon Ball Heroes is on a pretty wild ride. The villain Fu has created his own twisted mirror universe, in which old Dragon Ball villains are running amok. Goku and Vegeta wound up in the Mirror Universe, and have been battling it out against one foe after another. Even with Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's new Berserk Form the two Saiyan heroes were nearly killed by Goku Black, saved at the last instant by Cell, of all people.

Like the moments in Dragon Ball Super it's paying homage to, Dragon Ball Heroes has now arrived at a moment where Goku and Vegeta are about to unleash new powers with the fate of a universe on the line. The two Saiyans were given time to train in a realm similar to a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, and are now ready for a second-round bout that could put Goku Black in his place.

Dragon Ball Heroes releases new episodes free online.