Dragon Ball Confirms Return of Classic Dragon Ball Z Villain

Dragon Ball has confirmed that a classic Dragon Ball Z villain has returned with the newest episode of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series! The second season of the series is continuing through its adaptation of the Big Bang Mission arc of the original card arcade game in Japan, and has kicked off its New Space-Time War arc with the latest string of episodes. These have sent Goku and Vegeta to a whole new mirror universe crafted through Fu's power, and has already pit them against some of their toughest foes in the past.

The newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has kicked things up a notch with not only the return of some major allies like Gohan, Krillin and the others and the return of some familiar villains that Goku and Vegeta had faced off against in the first half of the season. One of these was the returning "Dr. W," who in the newest episode was officially confirmed to be the returning Dr. Wheelo from the Dragon Ball Z film, The World's Strongest.

(Photo: Bandai)

Dr. W had appeared in the first half of the Big Bang Mission of the anime series, but it was never outright confirmed that this was Dr. Wheelo despite fans guessing the obvious clue that this was indeed the classic villain. The newest episode confirms this is the case when Wheelo arrives along with Bojack (who is sporting a new hairstyle) and a masked version of Super Android 17. But with Goku and Vegeta occupied, it's up to the others to take them on.

If you wanted to check out the newest release for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes New Space-Time War Arc Episode 5 is titled "Warrior in Black vs. Goku Black! The Dark Plot is Revealed!" and the synopsis for the episode describes it as such, "Goku and co. learn the true identity of the Scarlet Mask. Goku Black's evil plan is finally revealed...In the midst of all the turmoil and confusion, the Warrior in Black and Scarlet Mask clash in a universe-shaking battle!"

What did you think of Dr. Wheelo returning to the franchise with the newest Dragon Ball Heroes episode? Curious to see what role this classic villain will play in the future of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!