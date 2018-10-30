‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Evil Super Saiyan Cumber

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released the latest episode of its promotional anime series, and the Prison Planet arc has reached its climax with a huge battle between Super Saiyan 4 Vegito and the Evil Saiyan Cumber.

After surprising fans with a Super Saiyan Great Ape form, Cumber unleashed his pure Super Saiyan form in the latest episode and becomes an even bigger threat than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After completely defeated the main universe’s Goku, Goku and Vegeta Xeno (from an alternate timeline) appear in their Super Saiyan 4 forms. As Cumber is a Saiyan who likes to fight as well, he’s pumped up by the arrival of two more strong foes. With this heightened power, he reaches his Super Saiyan form. Though fans would be quick to notice his Super Saiyan form still cloaks Cumber in his dangerous evil ki.

This forces Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno to fuse into Super Saiyan 4 Vegito, and Cumber’s power still matched that powerful fusion. Though Vegito managed to land some clean hits, something that still has yet to happen in the Prison Planet arc thus far, Cumber was hardly reacting at all.

The Evil Saiyan Cumber has shown an incredible amount of strength in his base form, so seeing his Super Saiyan form battle closely with another fusion is impressive. This time, however, Super Saiyan 4 Vegito manages to get the better of Cumber with a huge Kamehameha Wave. Pushing Cumber back, the blast eventually breaks the seal on the Prison Planet. Cumber disappears before the end of the episode, so fans don’t see the result of the fight, but chances are this isn’t the last fans have seen of the Evil Super Saiyan Cumber.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fifth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito.” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!”