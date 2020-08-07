Dragon Ball Confirms Release Date for Big Bang Mission Episode 6

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series has been quite exciting for fans ever since it began the Big Bang Mission arc for Season 2, and now the sixth episode of the season has finally confirmed its release date. Following a brief delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the fifth episode of the series finally released towards the end of the July. With the monthly release schedule kept with the first few episodes of the series, fans were wondering whether or not this brief delay would throw off the rest of the releases. Now thankfully that seems to be the case with the sixth episode coming towards the end of this month.

As spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter, Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be launching the sixth episode of the Big Bang Mission arc on August 27th. This marks a month since the release of the fifth episode, and thus continues the streak of getting a new episode every month for the past few months. It's good the wait won't be that much longer as the next episode of the promotional anime series teases one of the most exciting developments yet with a new upgrade for Super Saiyan 4 potentially on the horizon.

Episode 6 of the promotional anime series is titled "Dragon Fist Explode! Super Full Power Saiyan 4 Limits Surpassed!" and the synopsis for it teases as such, "During the fierce fight with Janemba, Salsa and Putine, the Demon Gods of the Dark Demon World, suddenly appear. Following their advice, Goku and Co. entrust Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno with their powers. Red light starts to scatter form the bodies of the two Xeno Warriors, and different colored aura envelopes them... How will this fight with mighty Janemba unfold?"

#SDBH BM PR Anime Episode 6 will release on 27 August, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Cd29yha5Iz — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) August 5, 2020

There's no telling what Dragon Ball Heroes has planned after this next episode, so you'll want to stay tuned to find out what kinds of non-canon developments happen next! Are you excited to see the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? What are you thinking of the Big Bang Mission arc so far? What did you think of the first season of the promotional anime series leading into these episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

