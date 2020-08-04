Dragon Ball Teases the Arrival of a New 'Big Bang Mission' Baddie

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes latest season has gotten a lot of attention recently thanks to the first images, and footage, of a new form of Super Saiyan 4 in Limit Breaker, but it appears as if the spin-off series to the main Akira Toriyama franchise isn't done revealing new elements as the manga has revealed what might be the next "big bad" of the series! Currently in the anime series, both the main Z Fighters from the current continuity and the Time Patrol of the "Xeno-verse" are teaming up to bring down a newly resurrected Janemba who is fueled by the power of Super Saiyan 4!

One of the biggest elements of this spin-off series has been the Dark Demon Dimension, a collection of villainous warriors that have caused more than a few problems for the versions of the Z Fighters that make up the Time Patrol. Prior to the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we were given an episode that walked us through the past brawl between Goku, Vegeta, and the other brawlers squaring off against the demons and their universe that were responsible for the introduction of the Buu Saga villain in Dabura. In the latest chapter of the manga, a new villain has seemingly been revealed thanks to the ruler of the Dark Demon Dimension in Demigra!

Twitter User JaredHendrix6 shared the final page from the latest chapter of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' manga, introducing a "big bad" that might be a new threat for the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol or might be returning villain who is rising from the grave:

A mysterious new character Appears at the end of this chapter pic.twitter.com/wvy9XH43GG — Jared Hendrix (@JaredHendrix6) August 1, 2020

While the new character is a mystery, fans have a number of theories about who this villain might be, with some believing it might be another Saiyan using Super Saiyan 4, a returning villain from the Dark Demon Dimension in Mira, or even Goku Black! The character, referred to as "God Hater", might be appearing in the future of the anime, though the Time Patrol and the main Z Fighters will have to figure out the best way to bring down Janemba before they can wrestle with any new threats!

Who do you think this new threat might be in Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

