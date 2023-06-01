Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission Shares Episode 9 Synopsis, Release Date

Dragon Ball Super's anime series might still be on hiatus, but the spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, is still going strong. Presenting an "outside of continuity" story that sees the Z-Fighters participating in a tournament that brings together warriors from both different realities and timelines, the "Ultra God Mission" has thrown some wild curveballs at Son Goku and company. Now, the side story has shared not just a synopsis for its next episode but has also dropped when Dragon Ball fans can expect it to arrive.

One of the biggest strengths of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been its ability to not only introduce characters and transformations that would otherwise never arrive in the main series, but the series is also able to add original characters and transformations to the shonen franchise. While the battles of the side story have been hot and heavy, a major element that has had Dragon Ball fans talking is the current situation of Yamcha. The human Z-Fighter has had a rough time in Dragon Ball Super, being left out of the Tournament of Power and not keeping up with the Super Saiyans, but the Ultra God Mission has given him a potential bride. Yamcha might be terrified of tying the knot but he's gained a major ally as a result.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 9

The next installment of the Ultra God Mission will arrive on June 10th, meaning we are only a few days away from seeing how the Z-Fighters will handle the new threats that arrived thanks to the Tournament of Space And Time. That's not all, as an official description has also dropped for the upcoming episode, "Demigra showed his overwhelming power. When the Dark King was about to crush Aeos, the former Supreme Kai of Time, Vegetto boldly stepped in and delivered his coup de grace. The fight to the death finally reaches its climax."

While the Ultra God Mission hasn't stated when it will hit its conclusion, this synopsis certainly hints at the current fight drawing to a close. Following the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the shonen franchise hasn't confirmed what the future holds for its main series, though the manga is continuing to set the stage for the debut of Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo in its pages.

Via SupaChronicles