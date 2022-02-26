Dragon Ball: New Character Bios Explores Ultra God Mission Characters

Following the events of the Space-Time War Arc, Super Dragon Ball Heroes took a brief hiatus for its anime, setting the stage for the newest tournament of the spin-off series which might also be its biggest to date. With another rogue Kaioshin seemingly assembling heroes and villains throughout different time periods of the Shonen series, new character bios have dropped to give followers of Heroes a better idea of the combatants that will be a part of the Super Space-Time Tournament.

Of the Z Fighters that have been assembled for this new tournament, the usual players are involved, with the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Gohan leading the charge, but the Space-Time Tournament had a surprise in store for both the fighters and the viewers as Yamcha was also added to the main roster. With teams consisting of heroes such as Tapion and the Time Patrol, along with villains such as the OG Broly, Cyborg Frieza, and Bojack to name a few, the battles that are taking place certainly will throw viewers some major curveballs before the latest saga of the Dragon Ball spin-off comes to a close.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the new character bios for the main players of this new tournament, both heroes and villains alike, while barely scratching the surface of the large number of brawlers that are set to combat one another as a part of the Super Space-Time Tournament set up by a mysterious new character:

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1496525217275203585

Aios appears the be the main villain of this new storyline, with her character bio stating that she was the previous Supreme Kai of Space and Time, but is now assembling her own band of villains to back her up while also putting together this new tournament. Surrounded by mysterious masked characters that bear a striking resemblance to several of the Z Fighters, it will be interesting the see the backgrounds of these possible doppelgangers. Needless to say, this latest Heroes arc is sure to have plenty of surprises for fans of Akira Toriyama’s legendary franchise.

What fight are you most excited to see play out in this new arc of Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.