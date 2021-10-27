Dragon Ball Details Fuu’s New Form





Super Dragon Ball Heroes is fit to bursting with heroes and villains from the Shonen franchise’s past, with the spin-off bringing back the likes of the OG Broly, Cell, Cooler, Bojack, and countless others, but since the very beginning, the scientist known as Fuu has been the main threat from the Dark Demon Dimension. With the latest episode giving the demon a major power boost along with a decidedly different appearance, the series has taken the opportunity to dive into why Fuu now looks so different and has become strong enough to defeat two Gogetas at once.

The current arc of the anime spin-off remains the Space-Time War Arc, with the Z Fighters managing to defeat Goku Black in his Super Saiyan 3 Rose form thanks to the power of their fusion in Gogeta. Now faced with the puppet master behind the creation of the new universe, both the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol are realizing that the new transformation of Fuu is something beyond their wildest dreams, managing to fuse with the Dogi Dogi Bird that is helping the dark demon in molding a new universe to his wishes and throwing plenty of problems at Goku and Vegeta in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the new description of Fuu’s fused form, showing us a much younger version of the Dark Demon scientist while also taking the opportunity to document what was happening behind the scenes while the fight against Goku Black raged on in his new universe:

The new description of Fuu’s new form and his recent background reads as such:

“He wanted to create a new universe so he created a Fake Universe with the power of the Universe Tree. He was trapped in the Time Labyrinth, and was forced to use the power of the god bird, Dogi Dogi to escape. Due to a space-time distortion, he transformed into his younger self, but merged with the god bird at the same time, and as a result, he obtained unknown powers…”

Fuu has yet to make an appearance in the official canon story of Dragon Ball Super, but certainly, anything can happen when it comes to this Shonen franchise.

What do you think of Fuu’s new young form? Do you think we’ll be seeing a fusion between the Goku of the main canon and the Goku of the Time Patrol? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.