‘Dragon Ball’ Fans React to Cumber’s ‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Full Debut

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 2 is now out, and it features some great fan-service moments. Freeza’s brother Cooler debuted his golden form; we saw Goku and Vegeta’s fuse into Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, and the Dragon Ball franchise got a terrifying new Saiyan villain in the form of Kanba, “The Evil Saiyan!”

Kanba came onto the scene with with his power blazing, revealing that he has powers unlike any Saiyan character we’ve ever seen, and his dark ki instantly transformed Goku into a berserker threat. Dragon Ball Heroes episode 3 will bring us the full battle between Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Golden Cooler and Kanba – but for now, here’s how fans are reacting to the Evil Saiyan’s introduction:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fan Approved

This Tweet captures the sentiment that a lot of fans are expressing about Kanba:

;; Kanba/Cumber is so freaking amazing. — ♦ ᴍs. ᴢᴀᴍᴀs ♦ (@GreenTea_Deity) July 16, 2018



Not Impressed

As always, some fans were the opposite of welcoming to this new character in the Dragon Ball mythos, and the video commentaries are already being recorded:

|| So what’s the appeal of Cumber again? — Ꮜɴʙʀᴇᴀᴋᴀʙʟᴇ Ꮋᴏʀʀᴏʀ. (@ArmoredTyrant) July 16, 2018



Cumber The Evil Saiyan Man Get Out Of Here With That: https://t.co/3Ok7mBk1zE via @YouTube — Mad Black Entertainment (@MadBlack28) July 16, 2018

Not Enough Kanba

Once again, Dragon Ball Heroes thrills certain fans – only to not thrill them for long enough:

Golden coola, blue vegito, evil kanba… Good but so short — Brandan J. Whiteman (@Brandanjay) July 16, 2018



Cool Power

Dragon Ball is all about those power levels, and in Kanba’s case, his power set is just as impressive as his actual power levels:

Alright so this Cumber guy turned Goku evil with his ki, pretty neato for me. pic.twitter.com/95f93WBGVx — GreatSaiyaman60h (@saiyaman60h) July 16, 2018

Thirsty For More

Fans are already excited for Kanba’s next form, which will be some kind of Super Saiyan Ozaru:

So that’s Golden great ape Kanba on the far right… if vegito Blue Kaioken is needed for SSJ1 then they definitely need new trump cards, at this point with the amount of things that I thought would never happen I’m on the side expecting SSJ4 kanba — Falco-Lord Z (@falcolord) July 16, 2018

The Fight We REALLY Want to See

This fan is already making the leap to some other exciting fan-service matchups that we could throw Kanba into:

I wanna see these 2 fight so bad. Broly VS Cumber (Kanba?) I would pay big bucks to see that pic.twitter.com/uJNc1dM6OV — クリッサ lil Handicap ? Jump Force Fooly (@ChrissaSJE) July 16, 2018



Cumber? You mean Masked Broly? — Mad Minotaur (@MadMinotaur) July 16, 2018

Make Fused Friends, Not Foes

While we want to see Kanba and Broly throw down, this might be a more exciting prospect: A Kanba and Broly fusion!

******

What did you think of Kanba/Cumber’s debut in Dragon Ball Heroes? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released in December. Dragon Ball Super airs its English Dubs Saturday nights on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Dragon Ball Heroes is the new promotional anime series now streaming online in Japan.