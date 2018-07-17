Anime

‘Dragon Ball’ Fans React to Cumber’s ‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Full Debut

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 2 is now out, and it features some great fan-service moments. Freeza’s […]

By

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 2 is now out, and it features some great fan-service moments. Freeza’s brother Cooler debuted his golden form; we saw Goku and Vegeta’s fuse into Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, and the Dragon Ball franchise got a terrifying new Saiyan villain in the form of Kanba, “The Evil Saiyan!”

Kanba came onto the scene with with his power blazing, revealing that he has powers unlike any Saiyan character we’ve ever seen, and his dark ki instantly transformed Goku into a berserker threat. Dragon Ball Heroes episode 3 will bring us the full battle between Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Golden Cooler and Kanba – but for now, here’s how fans are reacting to the Evil Saiyan’s introduction:

Fan Approved

This Tweet captures the sentiment that a lot of fans are expressing about Kanba: 

Not Impressed

As always, some fans were the opposite of welcoming to this new character in the Dragon Ball mythos, and the video commentaries are already being recorded: 

Not Enough Kanba

Once again, Dragon Ball Heroes thrills certain fans – only to not thrill them for long enough: 

Cool Power

Dragon Ball is all about those power levels, and in Kanba’s case, his power set is just as impressive as his actual power levels: 

Thirsty For More

Fans are already excited for Kanba’s next form, which will be some kind of Super Saiyan Ozaru: 

The Fight We REALLY Want to See

This fan is already making the leap to some other exciting fan-service matchups that we could throw Kanba into: 

Make Fused Friends, Not Foes

While we want to see Kanba and Broly throw down, this might be a more exciting prospect: A Kanba and Broly fusion! 

******

What did you think of Kanba/Cumber’s debut in Dragon Ball Heroes? Let us know in the comments! 

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released in December. Dragon Ball Super airs its English Dubs Saturday nights on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Dragon Ball Heroes is the new promotional anime series now streaming online in Japan.

