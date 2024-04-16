Dragon Ball Heroes Meteor Mission Releases Episode 4: Watch

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the spin-off that has given anime fans Z-Fighter adventures while fans wait for the return of Dragon Ball Super and the arrival of Dragon Ball Daima. The Meteor Mission presents one of the biggest challenges to Goku and company to date, and the latest episode has found its way online. While the animation for the latest spin-off season is far different from previous iterations of Heroes, that isn't stopping the series from presenting some serious fan service to viewers.

The latest Dragon Ball Heroes series focused on a villain known as "Majin Ozotto", a member of the Majin race like Majin Buu who has abilities similar to the pink powerhouse. While he is able to absorb opponents into himself, he can also mimic their fighting styles and transform to look exactly like them. You might be shocked to learn that Ozotto has a long history in the shonen franchise, as he first appeared in 1994. Acting as the final boss of the video game, Dragon Ball Z: Virtual Reality Versus, Ozotto acted as a major threat to the Z-Fighters. The original game was unlike any other video game in the franchise, as it replicated a similar style to the Nintendo game, Punch-Out, but having Akira Toriyama's characters punching one another.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Meteor Mission Episode 4

The new animation style for Meteor Mission decides to replicate the graphics of the arcade game that breathes life into Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Unfortunately, this means that the animation style looks far more like a video game than an anime series, as many Dragon Ball fans have given the series a mixed response. As the arcade game continues to see success, we might have years of stories ahead for the spin-off series.

#SDBH Meteor Mission CG Movie Episode 4 (ENG SUB)



Featuring fights:

– Ultimate Gohan vs Ozotto

– Vegito Blue vs Gohan

– Vegito Blue Kaioken vs Ozotto



Dragon Ball Super's anime future remains a mystery, especially considering the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama this year. This fall, however, one of Toriyama's last works will hit the small screen as Dragon Ball Daima will hit the small screen. Focusing on the Z-Fighters transforming into children thanks to a nefarious wish made on the Dragon Balls, it appears as if the spin-off series will harken back to the days of the original Dragon Ball series.

Which characters from Dragon Ball's past do you want to see make a return in the Meteor Mission?