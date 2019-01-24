‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Preview Teases Universe 6’s Destruction

Dragon Ball Heroes is doing more these days than ever before, and its anime plans are getting real ambitious. Unfortunately, Universe 6 will not be the biggest fan of its vision.

For those who have kept up with the franchise, they will know there is a Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime happening. The promotional title is meant to bolster hype for the video game, but its arcs have become a guilty pleasure to plenty of anime fans. So, once you read the title of its next episode, you will know why fans were concerned.

After all, the eighth episode of the anime is “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!”. That sounds rather bleak, huh?

Thanks to a translator, fans were able to learn a bit more about the episode. You can read the synopsis for the release below:

“Trunks and co. face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

Of course, fans are concerned about how Universe 6 will fare given the title’s talk of demolition. The realm may be populated with Saiyans, but the anime’s new villains have lots of untapped power. There is no telling what the Core Area warriors are capable of, but it sounds like they are powerful enough at the very least to take out a universe. So, if that is the case, someone better warn Zeno. The rogue fighters are wreaking all this havoc to take out the omnipotent deity, so maybe the destruction of Universe 6 is the least of Vegeta’s concern these days.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.