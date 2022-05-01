Dragon Ball Manga Gets Slick Makeover From Toriko Creator

✖

Dragon Ball has gotten a major makeover thanks to some new cover art shared by Toriko's creator! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball has been one of the most successful franchises to ever come out of the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and thus the publisher is gearing up to celebrate the manga's next major milestone in an appropriately huge way. With the manga reaching its milestone 40th Anniversary in a couple of years, the publisher is getting off the ground early in terms of celebrating it by tapping into their roster of prominent manga creators and artists.

As part of a new 40th Anniversary celebration for Dragon Ball in 2024, Shueisha will be launching a special new gallery of covers from the series that tap into Shueisha's manga artists for their interpretation of Dragon Ball's various manga cover arts from over the years. Each month has revealed a new bit of art from this upcoming exhibit, and the newest reveal is showcasing Toriko series creator Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro's take on Volume 19 of the manga. Instead of mirroring the volume's original cover, the creator decides to tap into a different scene instead. Check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

DRAGON BALL Volume 19 by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro (TORIKO, BUILD KING).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/lQsj9gy5Eq — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) April 28, 2022

Previously revealed Dragon Ball cover makeovers have included the creators such as Naruto's Masashi Kishimoto, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Koyoharu Gotoge, Spy x Family's Tatsuya Endo, Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan's Hiroshi Shiibashi, and more. There have yet to be any further plans revealed for Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary celebration outside of this special new art gallery, but with such a huge milestone it's likely that this is far from all Shueisha wants to do to honor the long running series.

As for the Dragon Ball franchise itself, new chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga are still being launched on monthly basis and there are already in plans for the next arc of the series to start sometime this year. The anime franchise will be making a comeback of its own as well as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be hitting theaters across Japan on June 11th with a planned release in North America later thus year too. That means that turning 40 hasn't slowed down the series at all!

What do you think? How do you feel about Toriko creator's take on Dragon Ball? Which Shueisha artists or creators would you want to see share their take on Dragon Ball next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!