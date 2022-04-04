Dragon Ball Manga Gets New Makeover From Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan Creator

Dragon Ball has shared one cool new makeover of the manga from Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan creator Hiroshi Shiibashi! Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga franchise will be hitting its impressive 40th Anniversary milestone in just a couple of years, and it’s such a big franchise for Shueisha that the publisher has already kicked off the celebration to prepare. It’s no surprise either as it’s not only one of the biggest manga and anime franchises among fans, but it’s also a major favorite to some of the most prominent manga and anime creators as well.

Although Dragon Ball won’t be celebrating its 40th Anniversary until 2024, Shueisha has begun celebrating early with a special new project that sees many prominent creators sharing their takes on Toriyama’s famous series. With the intent to fill out a special exhibit full of these cool new makeovers, these famous manga creators have been putting Dragon Ball’s various cover arts in their style. The newest cover revealed in this massive 40th Anniversary project sees Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan creator Hiroshi Shiibashi sharing their take on Volume 6’s cover art. Check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter:

DRAGON BALL Volume 6 by Hiroshi Shiibashi (Nurarihyon no Mago).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/pKZd55N2GY — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) March 31, 2022

Previous releases for this project have included new takes on the Dragon Ball franchise from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba creator Koyoharu Gotouge, Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto, Spy x Family’s Tatsuya Endo and more. Dragon Ball has been such an influential series that not only has the manga gone on to influence many series creators in the years since, but has broken into the main world of pop culture in both Japan and internationally. It’s gotten to such a level that anticipation for the franchise’s next release is through the roof too.

It’s been quite some time since Dragon Ball had a currently running TV anime series, but the anime will be continuing soon with the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Originally scheduled to release later this month in Japan before moving onto North America this Summer, the film has been put on an indefinite delay following a hack on Toei Animation. There unfortunately has yet to be a new release window or date given for the movie just yet.

