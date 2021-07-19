Naruto Creator Gives Classic Dragon Ball Cover Art Cool Makeover

✖

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto gave a classic Dragon Ball cover one cool makeover! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise is one of the most popular action series to ever come out of the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and if there's any creator out there who knows the kind of recognition series creator Akira Toriyama dealt with it's Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto. Naruto's a series with a ton of success in its own right, and is even enjoying a monthly sequel manga series as well. Kishimoto himself has been keeping busy with new projects, and the newest involved giving Dragon Ball a cool makeover.

Kishimoto has shared a lot of love for Akira Toriyama and Dragon Ball in the past, and the newest showing of love actually comes as part of a huge new project celebrating Dragon Ball's upcoming 40th Anniversary in a few years. The newest issue of Shueisha's Saikyo Jump magazine announced that several prominent creators will be taking on the covers for Dragon Ball's manga in their style over the next few years, and the entire project kicked off with Masashi Kishimoto's makeover for Volume 11 of the series. Check out Kishimoto's cover art makeover below:

DRAGON BALL Volume 11 by Masashi Kishimoto (NARUTO). This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/SIsWjZy85x — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 19, 2021

Naruto's not the only franchise continuing with new entries, however, as Dragon Ball will be getting its own new debut very soon. Not only are new chapters of Dragon Ball Super being released on a monthly basis (alongside new chapters of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel), but Toei Animation has announced that the next film in the franchise is currently in the works for a release some time next year.

We haven't seen anything concrete from this next movie in the franchise, but we'll be getting much more soon as Toei Animation will be holding a panel all about it as part of Comic-Con at Home later this month. But what do you think of Masashi Kishimoto's take on Dragon Ball? Which creators would you want to see take on the franchise next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!