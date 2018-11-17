‘Dragon Ball’ Continues to Top Profits With Bandai

Dragon Ball has been bigger than ever this year with not only the finale of Dragon Ball Super, but a huge film coming out in a little under a month. This huge year has been reflected in the bank too.

Much like how Toei revealed how profitable the Dragon Ball franchise has been for them in 2018, Bandai’s profits show-off how Dragon Ball is sitting on the top of their major brands.

As spotted by @ArchedThunder on Twitter, Bandai released their profit results for the last quarter and the Dragon Ball franchise had 58.6 billion yen (about $519 million USD) for the first half of the year with a predicted 80 billion yen for the rest of the fiscal year.

This tops other franchises like One Piece, Naruto, and Super Sentai. The second closest is the mega-hit Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, with 36 billion yen (about $319 million USD). This is great news for the merchandiser, and it’s reflective of just how big the Dragon Ball franchise has gotten since it officially returned with a new anime series in Dragon Ball Super.

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly on the way, and the merchandise likely to release for it, and the potential for the franchise to continue in some other form in 2019, Dragon Ball is only going to get bigger as the months go on.

