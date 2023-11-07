Crunchyroll x Walmart Partnership Announcement

These days, you can find anime just about anywhere. From streaming to store, the medium is everywhere, and the anime fandom is adding to its ranks by the hour. Now, it looks like Walmart is gearing up to embrace anime in a big way, and it will be doing so with help from the team at Crunchyroll.

The update comes this week as Crunchyroll announced its brand-new partnership with Walmart. It turns out more than 2,400 locations of Walmart are going to stock anime merchandise from Crunchyroll shortly, so it will be easier than ever to collect your fandom.

"Crunchyroll's availability at Walmart will make anime more accessible than ever, inviting even more fans into this dynamic and exciting world," Mitchel Berger, SVP of Global Commerce at Crunchyroll, shared in a new statement. "This launch reinforces our commitment to spreading the love of anime to an even wider audience, and we can't wait to see the joy it brings to fans this holiday season."

According to the new report, participating Walmart locations will open their own Crunchyroll Fan Shops. These areas will include everything from exclusive manga volumes, vinyl soundtracks, and other merchandise. Walmart will also stock physical subscription cards for Crunchyroll; You will be able to purchase cards for 1-month, 3-month, and 12-month subscriptions ahead of the holidays. So if you need an easy gift idea for the holidays, well – these cards will do the trick.

Stuffed with top-selling goods, Walmart's Crunchyroll Fan Shops mark the latest way anime has entered mainstream pop culture. From Hot Topic to TJ Maxx, you can find anime just about everywhere these days. So hopefully, this new Walmart partnership will make it even easier for fans to find anime goods.

What do you think about this latest Crunchyroll partnership?