Dragon Ball Reveals New God of Destruction Ability

Dragon Ball Super introduced the divine guardians known as destroyer gods, when Goku had to trade blows with Beerus, the Destroyer of his universe. As Dragon Ball Super has progressed, we’ve gotten more and more insights into how a Destroyer’s powers work; how the line of Destroyer God succession works; and how a Destroyer is ranks against Kais, angels, and Grand Zeno himself. The role of the Destroyer, and possible candidates for new Dragon Ball Gods of Destruction, have become frequent discussions within the fandom. Now, thanks to the latest Super Dragon Ball Heroes season 2 Episode, we learn even more about the abilities a Destroyer God has!

The new Dragon Ball Heroes “Big Bang Mission” arc has seen the Gods of Destruction from across the multiverse attack Universe 7, after mistaking a threat they believed was there. In episode 2, the real culprit, Fu, reveals himself – along with his master plan. Fu has spread some kind of a life-sucking root over planets across the multiverse, sucking the life-forces out to feed The Universe Seed (the cosmic weapon he had the Core Area Warriors steal and charge up in the last arc). The Universe seed is now growing into a Universe Tree that will feed off the energy of all universes, in order to allow Fu to create a new one, of his own design.

When the Gods of Destruction see Fu’s evil root spreading, they reveal an ability we haven’t yet seen: mentally scanning their own universes, even while in Universe 7. It makes sense as a power: after all, a Destroyer’s entire job is pruning life in his/her/its universe, so that it doesn’t grow out of control. The ability to sense the current state of all life in the universe, seems pretty necessary to that goal.

Another detail of the Gods of Destruction’s powers that fans have noticed in this Dragon Ball Heroes episode is that each Destroyer teleports back to his/her/its universe instantaneously, without a single angel in sight. Dragon Ball Super always seemed to have an angel do the teleporting for their Destroyer boss (using the angel staff), but apparently that might just be a formality.

Of course, all of these new God of Destruction power must be taken with a grain of salt. This is Super Dragon Ball Heroes, a promo anime, which is definitely not any official canonized version of things. Still, these God of Destruction powers make sense, and are fun to see – especially if you think that Goku, Vegeta, or Freeza might become a Destroyer soon.

