The Dragon Ball franchise is in a truly strange place, at the moment. Dragon Ball has probably never been more popular (or profitable) all across the world, yet the Dragon Ball Super anime has been put on indefinite hiatus, with nary a word on what's coming next. The only onscreen content that Dragon Ball fans have right now is the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime, which is basically just an advertisement for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade/card game. However, while Super Dragon Ball Heroes may not offer the best production values, or the deepest, most coherent story, there are definitely portions of the series that fans are responding to. So, as we all wonder what's coming next from Dragon Ball anime, we've put together a list of which bits and pieces of Super Dragon Ball Heroes would be worth lifting up and adapting within official Dragon Ball canon. Check out that list below, and see if you agree! (Header Image Credit: Maxiuchiha22)

The Time Patrol The Time Patrol has been in the Dragon Ball games for years, but has never been recognized in official canon. The Time Patrol patrols the time stream, under the command of Chronoa, the Supreme Kai of Time. An alternate version of Future Trunks commands a team that includes alternate (or "Xeno") versions of Goku and Vegeta's families (Bardock, Goku, Gohan, Goten, Pan, Vegeta). Given how Dragon Ball Super has already gone deep with timeline cause and effect in the Future Trunks Saga, Introducing Xeno Trunks would be an easy arc to pull off.

The Core Area Warriors Super Dragon Ball Heroes really hit its stride with the introduction of the "Universal Conflict" storyline, and the villain team at its center, the Core Area Warriors. As the worst of the worst villains locked down in the Core of the Prison Planet, the team includes a powerful telekinetic leader named Hearts, an ancient evil Saiyan (Cumber), twin evil androids, a female fighter that can make deadly crystaline weapons - and oh, the return of Dragon Ball Super villain, Zamasu! As arguably the coolest thing Super Dragon Ball Heroes has introduced, The Core Warriors seem all but destined for canon.

Cumber: The Evil Saiyan Cumber may be a standout recruit of the Core Area Warriors in the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime, but if hard choices need to be made, he could be brought into official canon all on his own. As an ancient Saiyan plucked out of time, he's savage, powerful, and possess a unique set of powers never seen from any Saiyan before him. Fans would love it.

Fu Another character who has long lived in the Dragon Ball gaming world, Fu is something the Dragon Ball canon sorely needs: a good mastermind villain. Fu is a demon and rightful heir to the throne of the Demon Realm, but instead goes the way of science and study, using his machinations and powerful artifacts to alter time in what he believes to be the best of ways. While more mad scientist than outright villain, Fu is a natural antagonist to the Time Patrol, while also being a powerful fighter in his own right, complete with a "Super Saiyan" form (so to speak) and badass sword. A long-term villain who is playing a temporal chess game against the gods would be a nice change of pace for the franchise.

The Universe Seed This god-killing weapon was introduced in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and it's turned out to be more interesting than we would've thought. The Universe Seed collects energy from powerful fighters across the multiverse, and once charged, it can endow a fighter with enough power to presumably take out Grand Zeno himself. Of course in official canon the details of the weapon's powers could be tweaked, but after everything Dragon Ball Super setup, fans have been waiting for a true threat to the gods to enter the series.

The Destroyer Revolt Like we said: Dragon Ball Super set the stage for an obvious conflict between mortals and gods. There's been so much fan speculation about how that conflict would play out, but Super Dragon Ball Heroes has just jumped into that kind of storyline with its "Universe Creation" arc. Given how much story Dragon Ball Super has behind it, there's many reasons to change why the Gods of Destruction turn on Goku and Co., but that storyline seems like an organic progression for where the canonized story needs to go.