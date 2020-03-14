New Dragon Ball Artwork Shares Detailed Look at the Gods of Destruction

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has recently launched its next big expansion with Big Bang Mission, and this has kicked off with a new season of the promotional anime series adapting the new story material from this expansion. This started off with a surprisingly villainous turn from the Gods of Destruction as they are on the hunt against a surprising new entity that they believe will lead to the destruction of the multiverse. But this is only the beginning of their involvement in the promotional anime series, and now we've begun to see a new side to them that we have not seen in the main series.

With the Destroyers playing a much bigger role in Super Dragon Ball Heroes (which is a story that Dragon Ball canon would be smart to draw from someday), new art of the 12 gods have sprouted up in a new guide book for the franchise. As spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter, this intense look at the gods teases that we'll be seeing them all jump in the fray this time.

One of the major reasons fans felt the sting of Dragon Ball Super's ending was that it left much of the Gods on the table. Not only did we not see much from those that did not have participating universes, but the strength of them has been a point of debate following the Tournament of Power. Hopefully with art like this Dragon Ball Heroes will be more fruitful in this regard.

The next episode in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is currently scheduled to drop in April. It's titled "Fu's Plan! The Threat of the Fearsome Universe Tree" and is described as such, "Goku and Co. confront Beerus in an all-out war, but they're nothing before his huge power. In the tense atmosphere, Goku: Xeno and Co. appear. After being told by them, Goku and co. look up and see that the roots of a huge tree have covered the sky, and Fu is with a 'black bird.'"

Have you checked out the first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Season 2 yet? Are you excited to see what's next to come from the second season? What have you thought about the promotional anime series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

