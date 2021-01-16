Dragon Ball: Rising Rapper Goes Viral After Debuting Custom Shenron Chain

✖

Shenron might not appear as often as Goku and Vegeta within the popular Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball, but he still represents one of the biggest parts of the series, and a rising rapper, Sauce Walka, went viral for showing off an insanely expensive recreation of the wish-granting dragon via a diamond and gold encrusted chain! In the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, we've seen a new dragon emerge from the Super Dragon Balls, with orbs the size of planets gathered to grant any wish, but Shenron seemingly will always have a role to play in the future of Akira Toriyama's tale.

Numerous celebrities have worn their love of anime on their sleeve in the past few years, with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, John Boyega, Michael B. Jordan, and countless others expressing their love of the mediums while also going so far as to create fashion lines within several Shonen worlds. Naruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Inuyasha, and of course Dragon Ball are only a few of the series that celebrities have found themselves gravitating toward, and this $600,000 chain shown off by Sauce Walka certainly proves just how much the rapper loves the series created by Akira Toriyama that continues to tell the story of the Z Fighters to this day.

Twitter User Rap All Stars shared this hilarious video where Sauce Walka shows off his insanely expensive chain that not only pays homage to Dragon Ball with the inclusion of Shenron, but also gives a nod to the video game franchise of Street Fighter by including the insanely powerful warrior known as Akuma:

Sauce Walka went full Super Saiyan mode after spending $600,000 on his new Dragon Ball inspired Shenron chain 😳 pic.twitter.com/429x1iAHAD — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) January 12, 2021

Though Dragon Ball Super's return to anime is still up in the air, fans are following along with the story currently taking place in its manga, which has brought the Moro Arc to a conclusion and is introducing us to a new saga known as the "Granolah The Survivor Arc". With the arrival of this arc on the horizon, Weekly Shonen Jump is already hinting that we'll see a warrior arrive who is far stronger than Son Goku, even with his mastery of Ultra Instinct.

What do you think of this insane Shenron chain? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!