Dragon Ball Teases SSJ4 Upgrade to Vegito's Classic Attack

✖

Dragon Ball has been teasing a new upgrade for the Vegito fusion's Super Saiyan 4 form, and a new update teases an upgraded version of Vegito's classic Spirit Sword attack. Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be kicking off another expansion for its arcade game in Japan fairly soon, and this expansion will take the Big Bang Mission arc to the next step. Following the introduction of the Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form in the fight between Xeno Goku and Vegeta against Janemba, it seems their Vegito fusion will soon be getting an update to its Super Saiyan 4 form as well.

After teasing a Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form for the fusion in a previous announcement for the next Big Bang Mission expansion, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has teased more of the new bits coming in the expansion with a small look at how Vegito's Spirit Sword will look like when used by the upgrades Super Saiyan 4 Vegito in the arcade game. You can check out the look in these photos from @bababanana_1014 on Twitter:

#SDBH FIRST LOOK at

Vegito SS4 Limit Breaker using Spirit Sword Also, in BM5, there'll be 4 SECs (3 BM5 SECs and 1 10th Anniversary SEC) BM5 (arcade) begins on 26 November, 2020! [Thanks to @bababanana_1014 for the pics] pic.twitter.com/s70fBNsIeG — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) November 8, 2020

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be launching the Big Bang Mission 5 expansion on November 26th in Japan, but it is currently unknown whether or not this update will be reflected in the promotional anime series in a future episode. The promotional anime series (which is currently making its way through the Big Bang Mission arc for its second season of episodes) is currently fans in the West's best way to keep up with the stories in the game, so there's the hope that this upgrade will soon be shown off in anime form like the previous SSJ4 upgrades.

Vegito's Super Saiyan 4 form was one of the additions to the franchise introduced in the game as its been using non-canon forms, allies, and enemies in order to further flesh out its original story over the years. The arcade game has been operating in this fashion for ten years, so this big upgrade will also be celebrating the tenth anniversary for the franchise overall.

But what do you think of the new Vegito form? Hoping to see it in the promotional anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!