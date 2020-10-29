Dragon Ball: Big Bang Mission 5 Drops First Poster

✖

Dragon Ball Heroes might be hitting the scene as an anime spin-off in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but it started its life as an arcade game that has been hitting a number of arcades in the East, and it seems as if the next big installment of this unique video game is on the way with a new poster! Following along with the spin-off anime series, the new poster has a number of elements in it from the show such as Super Fuu, Limit Break Super Saiyan 4, and Super Vegito to name a few!

Though the Dragon Ball Heroes series is outside of the main continuity of the Akira Toriyama created sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, it still has managed to give fans plenty of "fan service" and brought back elements of the Dragon Ball franchise that otherwise would have never had the chance to see the light of day once again. With the "Xeno-verse", we've gotten to see unique events such as Vegeta going Super Saiyan 3, Trunks attaining the level of Super Saiyan God while battling the Dark Demon Dimension, as well as the return of Super Saiyan 4 and its new form of Limit Breaker!

Twitter User DBSHype shared this brand new poster that gives us an idea of what fans of the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game can expect from the next installment of the series, with numerous returning characters being featured as well as the first appearance of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Limit Breaker:

SDBH: Big Bang Mission 5 Key Visual. Begins: 26 November, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ze9Tjd9kzR — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) October 29, 2020

Currently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has featured Goku and Vegeta once again fusing into the form of Vegito, battling against the nefarious scientist known as Fuu. With a huge power up under his belt, Fuu has become a unique threat that is one of the most powerful opponents that the Z Fighters have ever faced and is a great unifying factor for both the heroes of the main canon and of the Time Patrol within the Xeno-Verse. Rest assured, Dragon Ball Heroes clearly will continue having a role to play within Akira Toriyama's franchise!

What do you think of this new key visual for the next big installment of Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission?