Dragon Ball Heroes Announces Guest List For 10th Anniversary Event

Dragon Ball Heroes didn't just begin with the inception of the spinoff anime series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but started as an arcade game that is soon to celebrate its tenth anniversary and has released a star studded guest list for said event that is sure to make Akira Toriyama fans hyped. With the current storyline of Heroes continuing to explore the fight against Fuu and his efforts to change the universe using the Universe Tree, it's clear that the popular spinoff will continue exploring parts of the franchise that Dragon Ball Super has yet to touch!

The appeal of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is definitely the inclusion of characters and transformations that have yet to appear in the main canon of the anime franchise, with the likes of Super Saiyan 4 being brought back from the series of Dragon Ball GT. With each episode of the anime only being around ten minutes, the spinoff presents quick, digestible stories that are able to pack a lot of punch for their short run times. With characters like Vegeta and Trunks recently demonstrating their ability to transform into a Super Saiyan 3, and Super Saiyan 4 being given a new technique in the form of "Limit Breaker", it's clear that Super Dragon Ball Heroes will have plenty of surprises for fans in the future.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the guest list for the live streamed event for Dragon Ball Heroes' Tenth Anniversary which will bring the voice actors for Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, and Fuu to the center stage to celebrate the out of continuity story that continues to fill the void left by Dragon Ball Super's anime's absence:

#SDBH 10th Anniversary Online Event Guest List: ▫️Masako Nozawa (Goku)

▫️Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta)

▫️Takeshi Kusao (Trunks)

▫️Kappei Yamaguchi (Fuu) The event will be live-streamed on DBH YouTube channel on 15 November 2020. Look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/ALjawBgmML — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) November 5, 2020

Fuu's origins have recently been revealed as being raised to be the next "Demon King" of the Dark Demon Dimension, gaining so much power that he is able to actually stand toe to toe with Super Saiyan Blue Vegito in a one on one fight.

Will you be catching this live streamed event when it airs later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!