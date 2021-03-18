Dragon Ball Super and Boruto New Manga Chapters Are Here

✖

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 70 and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapter 56 are both now online - and you can read them HERE. Scroll below for the links to both new manga chapters, which are available to read FREE ONLINE over at Shonen Jump Magazine. It's a great time to be jumping into both series, actually; Dragon Ball Super has just begun a new arc that casual fans can easily get into, as the mythos regarding the Dragon Balls changes in a big way! Boruto may be a little harder for fans to jump onto at this point, as the series is been on a hot streak of game-changing reveals for the entire Naruto saga!

READ Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 Free Online HERE

READ Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 56 Free Online HERE

Mild Spoilers for both Chapters follow:

Dragon Ball Super chapter 70 picks up with new warrior Granola using the newly-revealed pair of Dragon Balls from his homeworld of Cereal to raise a new Eternal Dragon. Granola's wish is to become the strongest warrior in the universe so that he can take down Freeza and his enforcers The Saiyans - the beings Granola remembers as the destroyers of his planet, long ago. However, as the new chapter reveals, there is one major caveat for Granola's request - one that could result in a lot more drama for the Dragon Ball Super universe...

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga continues to be a far cry from the anime. The manga has gotten deadly serious (and steadily more mature) with the story of the Kara Organization (an arc the anime is finally just getting to). Kara turned out to be a front for a powerful Otsutsuki Clan member named Isshiki, and we learned that Bortuo and Kawaki's strange Karma seal marks are actually resurrection portals for vanquished Otsutsuki inhabit new bodies.

While the combined power of Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki, and Sasuke was enough to defeat Isshiki, there were big costs: Naruto had to sacrifice Kurama, and Sasuke lost his Rinnegan left eye. The two biggest powerhouses in Hidden Leaf have both been crippled. Meanwhile, Boruto has learned that former foe Momoshiki Otsutsuki can possess his body when it's drained of chakra. 'Borushiki' nearly killed Naruto and captured Kawaki, and was the one responsible for blinding Sasuke. So now, even though the gang has made it back to Hidden Leaf, "normal life" for Boruto is effectively gone forever...