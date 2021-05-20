New Dragon Ball Super And Boruto Manga Chapters Are Here

✖

Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, easily two of the biggest Shonen franchises alongside the likes of One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Demon Slayer, have released their two new chapters, with each having some big moments for their respective series. With the latest chapter of Akira Toriyama's story focusing on Goku and Vegeta coming into contact with the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah, Boruto instead focuses on a training segment that sees Team 7 testing their skills against Kawaki following the big battle against Jigen that has lasting ramifications on the ninja world.

In Chapter 72 of Dragon Ball Super, which you can read here, Goku and Vegeta, who have been tricked by the Heeters to battle Granolah, find themselves landing on the Planet Cereal. With the bounty hunter holding a grudge against the Saiyans for the destruction of his world, ordered by the alien despot known as Freeza, Granolah has used the power of the Eternal Dragon of his world to make him the "strongest being in the universe". This power however came at a cost, as Granolah only has three years of his life left as a result of gaining so much power. With Goku and Vegeta starting their battle against the new character, it's clear that they are in over their heads as the bounty hunter's power truly has overshadowed their own.

In Chapter 58 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which you can read here, we see Naruto and his son having a heart to heart wherein the Seventh Hokage introduces Boruto to the pills created by Amado which will make the energy known as Karma more manageable. With Momoshiki still residing inside of Boruto, and the member of the Ohtsutsuki unleashing an attack against Sasuke that cost him an eye, it's clear that Karma remains a terrifying threat to Konoha even with Jigen gone. The rest of the chapter focuses on Kawaki battling against Team 7 in a training spar, with the vessel swearing to gain more power to protect his new home.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super has been making the headlines thanks in part to the announcement that the series would be receiving a new movie in 2022, while Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to tell the tale of the "Vessel Arc" following the insane battle between Naruto and Delta of the Kara Organization.

If you want to catch up on either of these manga series, Shonen Jump is where you need to be. Viz Media has a catalog of both Boruto and Dragon Ball Super in full. To access those libraries, you will need to subscribe to Viz Media at just $1.99 USD a month.

