Dragon Ball Super Animator Returns To The Early Days of Z

The world of Dragon Ball has moved far from the early days of Dragon Ball Z, where Gohan was still a toddler and Goku was coming to grips with his lineage as a part of the alien race known as the Saiyans, but now, one of the animators for Dragon Ball Super has ventured back into the earlier days of the Shonen franchise with a new sketch. Yuya Takahashi has worked on several episodes of Dragon Ball Super while also lent his talents to the two feature-length films of the Shonen series in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of F.

While Dragon Ball Z mostly dipped its toes into threats that were extraterrestrial, artificially created, and demonic in nature with the likes of Freeza, Cell, and Majin Buu respectively, Dragon Ball Super has been diving mostly into the worlds of gods and alternate realities throughout its tenure. Though the main anime series has yet to reveal when it will make its return following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc which brought Dragon Ball Super to a close, the franchise will be receiving a brand new movie next year in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Animator Yuya Takahashi shared the sketch of Goku and Gohan from the earlier days of Dragon Ball Z before the Son family learned of the Saiyan race and the numerous battles that were set to take place as a result of their world expanding beyond the Earth:

Thank you for all the blessing messages!

I was very, very happy! pic.twitter.com/OaXNZoAQZf — 高橋優也 アニメ作画 (@TTSoolBNiuIb6jG) August 26, 2021

While Dragon Ball Super, for the most part, hasn't focused on the past of the Saiyans, outside of the latest Broly movie, the latest arc featuring the intergalactic bounty hunter Granolah, playing out in the pages of the manga, has decided to dive back into the early days of the warrior race and the atrocities that they committed. With Goku and Vegeta having to reckon with the sins of their ancestors, Granolah is proving to be one of the toughest enemies that they've battled to date.

