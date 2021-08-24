Dragon Ball Super: The Ultimate Guide to Filler Episodes

✖

Dragon Ball Super may put an end to its television run years ago, but the franchise is still living a good life. Thanks to Goku and Vegeta, the hit series is moving forward in print, and audiences continue to discover their 2015 TV run each day. Of course, some fans want to know the fastest way they can binge Dragon Ball Super when they run into it, so we're here to give you the lowdown.

When it comes to being an efficient marathoner, you have to consider how much filler a show has. Dragon Ball Super is no different, and it does have some side episodes to consider. In fact, out of the anime's entire run, 9.3% of its episodes are considered fillers.

If you want to avoid fillers, you need to skip over 14 total episodes. They are episodes 4, 15, 42-46, 68-70, and 73-76. These asides focus on everything from Pilaf to Mr. Satan and even the Great Saiyaman. Obviously, some of them might grab your attention, and they do fill out the world of Dragon Ball Super with some solid humor. In fact, episode 69 and 75 are considered must-sees by some fans, but it is up to you to decide your tolerance for fillers.

Unlike some shonen series, Dragon Ball Super has a low percentage of filler episodes, so the ones above are the only you need to consider. The rest of the series is canon thanks to the manga and a few anime films. And while on the topic of movies, you need to remember that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is considered canon to the show.

The film, which debuted back in 2018, takes place after Dragon Ball Super ended the Tournament of Power. The film's events are referenced briefly in the manga, so Broly is absolutely canon. This means you definitely need to check out the big-screen outing, and fans suspect Dragon Ball Super: Superheroes will be canon just the same when it debuts next year.

