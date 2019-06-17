Dragon Ball Super Gets Cozy With This New Broly, Cheelai Selfie

Dragon Ball Super knows how to please its fandom, and it would be putting things lightly to say the community needs a pick me up. In the wake of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, there has been little anime content to feed fans, but it seems the film hopes to change that in its own way.

After all, the recent Blu-ray release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly has gone live in Japan, and it features some sweet shipping material for Broly.

Over on Twitter, fans began sharing artwork which was included in the Japanese Blu-ray bundle. It was there a selfie went live starring both Broly and Cheelai which caused a stir amongst fans.

As you can see above, Broly is centered to the left with a dumbfounded expression. The Saiyan has no idea how he’s meant to take a selfie, but Cheelai has got it covered. The heroine is seen winking at the camera while Lemo hangs out behind her. Broly’s own furry friend can be seen snarling behind the Saiyan, and that’s not all!

If you look closely, Goku can be seen flying in the background with a sack slung over his shoulder. The Saiyan might have made a pitstop to drop off this camera for Broly, but it is clear the hero didn’t feel like sticking around for a photo.

Of course, this new art has fans excited, but its focus on Broly and Cheelai is being looked into real hard. After all, the couple began one of Dragon Ball‘s latest ships after they hit the big screen. In fact, many expect Cheelia to become Broly’s own Bulma, and the former Freeza Corps soldier definitely has the smarts to reel in the long-exiled Saiyan.

