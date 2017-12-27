Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Narrator Just Betray Gohan?

Dragon Ball Super is entering its final stage in the Tournament of Power, with the elimination of Universe 3 bringing the final fighter count to eight fighters between Universe 7 and 11.

But one detail caught series fans by surprise. And that’s how the narrator secretly, and not so secretly, threw some shade at Gohan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the last episode, right after Universe 7 defeated Universe 3’s Aniraza with the ultimate team-up attack, the narrator kicked in with a hilarious question. Teasing the next episode, the narrator was questioning who would win between the Universe 11 led by Jiren, and “Universe 7, led by Goku.”

Twitter user @Terez27 had pointed out that before the Tournament of Power kicked in officially, Goku had decided that the real leader of Universe 7 would be Gohan (much to his surprise). They joke that Toriyama simply forgot, but it could also mean something much more sinister.

It could mean that Gohan may be next on the chopping block for the Tournament of Power as well. If not next, than pretty soon. Most fans theorize a final six of Universe 11’s Dyspo, Toppo, and Jiren versus Universe 7’s Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza.

So that would leave Android 17 and Gohan as the outliers. But just because fans speculate the final confrontation would be between Goku and Jiren, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the order getting there is set in stone. Toriyama has flipped expectations multiple times in the past as well. The “Cell” saga even ends with the greatest flip of all, Gohan taking the place of Goku in the final fight.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs. There have also been details shared over its possible story. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.