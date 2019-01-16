Dragon Ball Super Reveals Gohan’s New Character Design

✖

Dragon Ball Super's anime saw the son of Goku returning to his Ultimate Form to prepare for the Tournament of Power, but unfortunately, Gohan wasn't a part of the battle against Broly in the latest film of the Shonen franchise in Broly, but it seems as if a new anime promo has given us a look at the hybrid Saiyan/Human Z Fighter in the Shintani animation style. With the third film in the action-packed series seeing Naohiro Shintani, a Japanese animator that took the role of animation director and character designer, this new promo dives into Gohan's new look.

Gohan had quite the journey throughout the sequel series to Dragon Ball Z, first deciding to be a family man that focused far more on his studies than fisticuffs, but the battle against Freeza proved that the son of Goku had to get back into fighting shape for the Tournament of Power. Re-awakening the "Mystic Form" that he took against the villain Majin Buu during the final arc of Dragon Ball Z, Gohan was able to surpass his father once again by taking a new path that had him focusing more on his human heritage rather than the power he inherited from the Saiyan Race.

The Annecy International Film Festival shared a brand new anime promo that not only gives us an idea of what Gohan might look like in the next Dragon Ball Super movie, but also the likes of many other Z Fighters that didn't make an appearance during the battle against the Legendary Super Saiyan known as Broly:

Dragon Ball Super New Promotional PV for Annecy’s 60th Anniversary. By: Toei Animation

Character Designer: Naohiro Shintanipic.twitter.com/temhJ4Ck4G — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) June 19, 2021

The battle against Broly mostly focused on Goku and Vegeta being pitted against the Legendary Super Saiyan by the alien despot Freeza, who had been resurrected once again thanks to the deal that was struck during the Tournament of Power. While Piccolo was able to appear in order to help the two main Saiyan fighters practice the Fusion Dance and introduce Gogeta to the main continuity of Dragon Ball, many of the Z Fighters sat on the sidelines and missed out on their opportunity to be a part of the new art style. With this new promo, this is definitely our first official look at how Shintani animates the rest of Earth's heroes.

